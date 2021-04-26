Alexis Poulin balance tout sur la crise sanitaire : « On nous balade depuis un an ! » avril 26, 2021, 4 h 10 min L’intervention date du jeudi 22 avril 2021. « On va vivre maintenant sous couvre-feu permanent ? Avec des masques et un passeport sanitaire ? », Alexis Poulin balance ! <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Laisser un commentaire Annuler la réponseVotre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *Commentaire Nom * E-mail * Site web Enregistrer mon nom, mon e-mail et mon site dans le navigateur pour mon prochain commentaire. Loading… 0
