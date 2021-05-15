L’armée israélienne a mené une frappe sur l’immeuble d’une dizaine d’étages abritant les locaux de la chaîne de télévision qatarie Al-Jazeera et l’agence de presse américaine Associated Press (AP), dans la bande de Gaza.

« L’armée a prévenu le propriétaire de la tour dans laquelle AP a ses locaux qu’elle serait ciblée » par une frappe, avait écrit sur Twitter un journaliste de l’agence AP.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 ALERTE INFO – Des frappes #israéliennes ont détruit l’immeuble des médias Al-Jazeera et Associated Press à Gaza. (TOI) pic.twitter.com/In4kQGrUA8

BREAKING : Israel has hit Jalaa Tower in Gaza housing international media inc AP, AFP & Jazeera. They were given 1 hr warning to evacuate.

At least third tower hit in Gaza this week. Footage from moments ago: pic.twitter.com/fh0ktgIRok

