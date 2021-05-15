L’armée israélienne a mené une frappe sur l’immeuble d’une dizaine d’étages abritant les locaux de la chaîne de télévision qatarie Al-Jazeera et l’agence de presse américaine Associated Press (AP), dans la bande de Gaza.

« L’armée a prévenu le propriétaire de la tour dans laquelle AP a ses locaux qu’elle serait ciblée » par une frappe, avait écrit sur Twitter un journaliste de l’agence AP.

Le Hamas réagit à l’attaque de la tour civile :

« Après la destruction de la tour civile, les colons de Tel Aviv devraient attendre notre réponse. »

